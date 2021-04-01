Franklin Elementary breaks ground on expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Springfield school district kicked off a series of expansion projects today.

There was a groundbreaking at franklin middle school. The expansion will include the cafeteria and several new classrooms. The money for the project is from the city’s new one percent sales tax.

This is the first of many projects for Springfield schools. Many of the schools in the district use mobile classroom trailers, but the expansion projects aim to turn those into permanent classrooms.