Frank & Cinda Edwards laid to rest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two of three people killed in a plane crash last week were laid to rest Tuesday.

Funeral services for Frank and Cinda Edwards were held Tuesday afternoon. Frank was the former mayor of Springfield. Cinda was the Sangamon County Coroner.

People line the streets of Springfield to pay their respects to Frank & Cinda Edwards. They were laid to rest Tuesday after being killed in a plane crash.

People lined the streets of downtown Springfield to say goodbye. Firefighters, police and coroners from across the state were part of the procession from the church to the county complex building. County workers came out of the building and lined the steps to pay their respects.

Left to Right: Cinda Edwards, Frank Edwards and John Evans.

The memorial gathering for the other victim on board the plane, John Evans, will be Wednesday at Butler Funeral Homes in Chatham.