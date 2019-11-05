Fourth suspect arrested in home invasion

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested the fourth suspect who was involved in a home invasion.

The home invasion happened on October 29 in the 1200 block of North Merchant.

At approximately 3:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance which may have had possible weapons. Upon arrival, they discovered that 4 suspects had forced their way into an apartment, stolen items, threatened residents at the apartment, damaged a vehicle and then left the area.

Four suspects were identified and three were subsequently interviewed on October 30.

On November 1, at around 5:22 p.m., Austin M. Phelps, 20 of Montrose, turned himself into police officers.

He was taken into custody on a single count of Home Invasion, a class X Felony which carries a sentence of 6-30 years in prison if convicted.

Phelps was released from custody on November 4, after posting $5,000 cash bond.

Zion Mace, 18, Caillou Repp, 18, and Noah Rebollo, 20, remain in custody at the Effingham County Jail. Mace and Repp’s bonds have been set at $5,000 cash each; Rebollo’s bond has been set at $20,000 cash.