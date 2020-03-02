Fourth person in state tests positive for coronavirus

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A fourth person in Illinois has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health said the person is a woman in her 70’s from Cook County. She is the wife of the man diagnosed with the third case in the state.

The woman is quarantined in her house. The man is in isolation and receiving care at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Both patients are reported to be in good condition.

Health officials are working to identify and monitor people who were in contact with both patients. The state’s previously confirmed two cases of coronavirus have made a full recovery.