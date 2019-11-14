Fourth person dies after lung injury

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the death of a fourth Illinois resident who had recently been hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products.

At this time, a total of 179 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old, with a median age of 22, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH continues to work with local health departments to investigate another 41 possible cases in Illinois.

More information about e-cigarettes and vaping can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/tobacco/e-cigarettes-and-vapes. IDPH will update this webpage every Thursday.