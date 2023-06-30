ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Arthur is still planning to host its Fourth of July fireworks show this weekend despite drought conditions.

For such a small town, Arthur puts on one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area. From a galloping rural cowboy to a wall of fire, organizer Larry Schlabach estimates that 30,000 to 50,000 people show up to the village of just 2,300.

“Everything’s right on schedule, and we are excited,” Schlabach said. “It’s a little bit scary and a lot exciting. It’s scary and exciting, but we’re definitely looking forward to it.”

With cannons and fireworks, there’s a lot to be concerned about, especially with these drought conditions. The incendiary pyrotechnics of fireworks and dry grass are a dangerous combination.

But the show’s organizers said they are all set for Saturday night’s show.

“Obviously we try to be really safe, and that’s the most important thing to me,” Schlabach said. “The rest of it is really small. You just want everyone to be safe.”

Dan Campbell made the cannons that shoot 100-foot-high fireballs in a scene that might be reminiscent of a warzone. But he said the fire and heat has always been kept under control.

“The way the Arthur Fire Department handles everything, I don’t have any concerns,” Campbell said. “I’ve never seen any spot fires or anything like that. They keep everything wetted down good.”

Schlabach has been involved with organizing Arthur’s fireworks for over two decades, and he agreed that the balls and walls of fire are nothing they can’t handle.

“That doesn’t worry me,” he said. “Not saying that it couldn’t happen, but for the most part, all that fire is up in the sky and it won’t come close to the ground.”

Firefighters in Arthur have been watering the field for the last few days and will also be hand for the celebration with two or three trucks. They can also use nearby water treatment ponds if need be.