Fourth of July fireworks, events canceled

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The night sky will be dark this July 4th. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration announced Tuesday night the event would be canceled.

That includes not only the fireworks, but also the parade and 5k race.

Organizers said the board waited to make the decision, but finally canceled the event after the University of Illinois announced it was canceling all summer events until further notice due to COVID-19.

Part of the board’s announcement included this statement: