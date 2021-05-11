Fourth installment of $250 million in Rebuild Illinois grants gets announced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As summer construction season begins, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the fourth round of $250 million in Rebuild Illinois funded grants is available to advance municipal, township, and county projects across the state.

With the latest round of grants, $1 billion in funding has now been distributed to address local transportation needs. The funding ensures that local governments can continue to invest in projects that sustain good-paying jobs and enhance the quality of life for Illinois residents.

“This significant investment in new and improved infrastructure will allow our residents to travel safely and draw visitors to our area, allowing our whole community to move forward from the pandemic,” Bennett said.

In Champaign County, the bridge near Flatville Road in the Thomasboro area and the Sidney strip will both be improved.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. The landmark capital program is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“At IDOT, there is no such thing as a federal road, a state road, a county road, or a township road. They are all Illinois roads that the public depends on each day,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

A total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments is being invested over three years to advance municipal, township, and county projects across the state. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, and bike paths, sidewalk replacements, and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.