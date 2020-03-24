Fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Champaign County

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County healthcare organizations say there are now four confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders say community transmission is occurring in multiple locations throughout the state. Everyone is at risk for exposure to coronavirus.

That means that everyone should stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms. Self-monitoring means checking yourself daily for fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat.

Health officials do not indicate testing for mildly ill or asymptomatic people.

COVID-19 Patient Resources

Carle (217) 902-6100

Visit carle.org for an online screening tool and patient information about COVID-19. A smart form will guide patients through a series of questions to assess their symptoms and risk and provide guidance on how, where or if a patient should seek care.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (217) 239-7877

Email coronavirus@c-uphd.org

Updated information available at c-uphd.org.

Follow Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on Facebook for up to date information.

Christie (217) 366-4070 (8 am – 5 pm; Monday – Friday)

Visit christieclinic.com or follow Christie Clinic on social media for the most up to date information on COVID-19.

Christie Clinic has an authorized testing facility outside the Christie Clinic on Windsor location. Patients identified through screening to need testing will be directed to this location. Patients need to call ahead before coming to the drive through testing location.

Specific instructions for our obstetrics patients and Transformations Medical Weight Loss program clients are located at christieclinic.com/news/coronavirus

OSF 833-OSF KNOW (833-673-5669)

The COVID-19 Nurse Hotline is staffed by OSF registered nurses around the clock, and during times of heavy usage will be staffed by other OSF health care professionals.

Clare, the virtual assistant chatbot on osfhealthcare.org , is equipped to begin screenings for and educate the public about COVID-19.

osfhealthcare.org OSF COVID Companion is a free text messaging tool that the public can use to receive guidance about COVID-19. To subscribe, users can text OSF to 67634.

Promise Health