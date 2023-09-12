DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) announced that another injured employee was released from the hospital following an explosion in the East Soy Plant Sunday night.

Eight workers were injured in the explosion. So far, four have been released from the hospital.

“As we continue the process to assess the damage to our processing complex in Decatur and begin the process to restore operations, our priority remains offering to support our four injured colleagues who remain in the hospital as well as their families,” ADM officials posted to their website Tuesday night. “One colleague has been released. We are also providing counseling resources to colleagues on-site.”

No additional updates were given on the injuries of any of the workers.

ADM also provided updates on the work being done to reopen the facilities damaged because of the explosion. The explosion took place in the East Plant, and in the most recent update, ADM said that raw material production was damaged, but no damage occurred to the protein production area of the plant.

The nearby corn processing plant was also damaged, but ADM officials said they could have that up and running this week.

“We are in the process of restarting operations at the corn plant and expect to resume normal operation levels in the coming days,” ADM officials posted on their website.

The in-house investigation into the cause of the explosion is still on going, according to ADM.

They aren’t the only ones investigating, though. OSHA opened an investigation into explosion, too. It’s the third OSHA investigation into the Decatur ADM campus this year. The most recent investigation will be complete in March of 2024.