Four women charged with defrauding over $1 million from child care programs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A grand jury has indicted the owners of four daycare businesses, who allegedly took in fraudulent payments for unprovided child care services.

A press release from the office of United State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser says the estimated losses to the government exceeded $1 million.

Included in the charges are:

Tarnavis A. “Bonnie” Lee, 41, owner and operator of Lee’s Toddler Town, Inc.

Demetra M. Jackson, 41, owner and operator of Jitter Bugs, Inc.

Elizabeth McFarland, 46, currently of Madison, Tenn., who owned and operated Tater Tots, Inc.

LaShanda Hudson, 39, who owned and operated a daycare business in her name.

Lee is charged in two indictments involving Jackson and McFarland for running similar fraud schemes. Lee’s Toddler Town submitted claims for services as a licensed child care provider.

Between March 2016 and April 2019, Lee and Jackson received subsidy funding by submitting false information regarding their applicants’ eligibility and the type of child care and services actually provided.

Prosecutors say Lee submitted falsified applicant forms on behalf of parents, which contained untrue income and employment status statements. Other forms submitted by Lee alleged to be fraudulent include the number of hours children spent at Jackson’s Jittery Bugs day care, the number and names of children, and the location where services were provided.

Payments were deposit to an account that Lee and Jackson controlled. When they got the money, more than half of the funds were transferred to accounts that only Lee could control.

Lee also made allegedly made kickback payments to parents who were purported clients of Jitter Bugs.

The two submitted about $312,00 in claims, with a loss to the government of more than $140,000.

Lee was charged in a second indicted with McFarland, who ran Tater Tots, Inc. Prosecutors say they ran a similar fraud scheme from June 2009 to April 2019.

False applicants and payment claims were submitted for services through the Child Care Assistance Program, and upon payment, over half of the monies were transferred to Lee. Kickback payments were again sent to parents.

Prosecutors say false claims continued to be submitted, even after McFarland moved to Nashville, Tenn.

On this indictment, Lee and McFarland allegedly claimed over $1.5 million in payments, with an estimated loss to the government of over $800,000.

Hudson ran a similar fraud scheme through her personal day care business from January 2009 to November 2019. She allegedly submitted false records and information regarding applicant eligibility and the type of services provided.

Hudson also provided kickback payments to parents who were purported clients. She submitted $734,00 in claims, resulting in a loss of over $400,000.

Lee and Jackson were charged with 16 counts of mail and wire fraud. Lee was charged with eight counts of money laundering. Lee and McFarland were charged with 35 counts of mail and wire fraud, as well as seven counts of money laundering.

McFarland was charged, with Lee, with 12 counts of mail and wire fraud. Hudson was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and nine counts of money laundering.

Each will be issued a summons to appear for arraignment in federal court in Springfield. If convicted, the maximum punishment for each count of the offenses of mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering is up to 20 years in prison.

“The Illinois Department of Human Services administers the Child Care Assistance Program with state funds and block grants provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The program provides child care services to low-income parents transitioning from educational programs or welfare to work and economic independence. Parents are required to make a co-payment based on their ability to pay and the remainder is paid by the Child Care Assistance Program.”