URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating several car burglaries in Urbana.

They said at least four vehicles had contents stolen Tuesday night. Police said it is part of a rash of burglaries since Dec. 17. At least 25 cars have been broken into in the area south of Washington Street and east of Philo Road.

Police want you to come to them with any information you might have.

“We’ll get somebody to look at it, even if you think it’s just innocuous, somebody walking through the yard,” Lieutenant Michael Cervantes said. “In the last few weeks, we’ve been hit pretty hard with this. And fortunately, these days, a lot of people have video cameras and, you know, that could be useful to us.”

Police said you can protect your vehicle by removing all valuables, making sure to lock the doors and, if possible, park in a well-lit area.