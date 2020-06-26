Four test positive for COVID-19, health officials report

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County’s Public Health Administrator, said Friday they received four positive test results for COVID-19.

He said in an emailed statement that one was in their 30s, one was in their 50s, and two were a married couple in their 60s.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has confirmed a total of 54 positive cases as of Friday. They’ve also processed 5,348 negative test results.

Two residents have died after becoming infected. Both were men in their 70s.

The VCHD stated in a Facebook posted Friday they’re tracking 11 active cases — ten were isolated at home and one was hospitalized. Forty-one individuals have been released from isolation.

Eight have tested positive in Vermilion County since Monday — three new cases were reported that day. An additional case was confirmed Thursday.

“Of the 54 positive cases, four small groups (four cases, three cases, two cases, and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace,” the VCHD stated.

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries.

“Be smart. Be safe.”