Four shot early Sunday morning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Danville are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that hurt several people.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says officers were called out just after 2 a.m. to the Shovelhead Saloon, 12 S. College St., after shots were heard in the area.

Once they got to the scene, police say they found a large crowd in the street and parking lot. There were three gunshot victims within the crowd, the release says, and a fourth victim had arrived at the OSF emergency room for treatment.

According to the release, the following people were hit by the gunfire:

A 27-year-old Danville man had gunshot wounds on both of his legs. He is expected to survive.

A 28-year-old Danville man had a gunshot wound on one of his legs. He is expected to survive.

A 27-year-old Danville was shot several times and is listed in serious condition.

A 35-year-old Chicago man was shot several times and is listed in serious condition.

Investigators say the shooting happened as people were leaving a concert at the bar. Police say a large crowd formed as people were leaving and then someone began shooting.

Officers say they are still trying to identify and find any potential witnesses. No suspect description is available, the release says.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

Danville Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 217-431-2250, or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS