ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford businesses were robbed in less than an hour on Saturday.

The first happened at the Mobil on N. Main Street around 2:20 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to a burglary alarm and were advised that seven masked suspects had arrived in a dark-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan. A landscape block was used to break the front window, with the suspects entering and ransacking the business.

Rockford Police were notified about a burglary about 10 minutes later at the Shell Gas Station on Kishwaukee Street around 2:30 a.m. The front window was also smashed with a landscape brick, but the suspects were unable to break into the cashier area. They were able to steal miscellaneous items, however, and left in a dark-colored sedan.

About 15 minutes later at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the Wierman Oil on Harrison Avenue for another burglary alarm. A landscape brick had once again been used to break the front window. The suspects took cash from the cash register drawer.

The final burglary happened at the Johnson Oil on S. Alpine Street around 2:50 a.m. Officers were again advised that the front window had been smashed with a landscape brick to gain entry. Suspects removed an ATM from the business.

The seven masked individuals mentioned above are suspects for all of the burglaries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Any information on the burglaries should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900.