Four restaurants ordered to temporarily close

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four restaurants were ordered by Judge Raylene Grischow to temporarily close after they continued to offer indoor service, defying area restrictions.

Sangamon County Public Health District officials said there were five restaurants that had their food permits suspended recently for not following restrictions. Those included D&J Cafe, Sweet Basil Cafe, Charlie Parker’s Diner, Fox Run and Casa Real. However, they said Casa Real got their permit back after they said they would comply. They said they would comply before the temporary restraining order against the restaurants was filed this week.