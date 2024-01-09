PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people are recovering in an Urbana hospital after they were rescued from a water-filled drainage ditch following a car crash on I-57 Tuesday morning.

State Police officials said the crash appeared to be weather-related, and it happened two miles south of the exit to U.S. Route 45 just before 12:30 a.m. Several emergency response agencies sent personnel to the scene, including the Pesotum Fire Protection District.

Pesotum Fire officials said the car drove 200 feet off the highway and went into a steep drainage ditch with running water in it. Out of an abundance of caution, the Cornbelt Fire Protection District water rescue team was called to the scene.

Firefighters were able to climb down the ditch’s sides and rescue the four people. They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and are expected to be okay.

Three dogs were also rescued from the car.

The Pesotum Fire Department thanked all of the agencies that assisted in the rescue, including the Tuscola, Tolono, Savoy and Cornbelt Fire Departments and Protection Districts, Carle Arrow Ambulance, Champaign County Animal Control, Illinois State Police and Reynolds Towing.