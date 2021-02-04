Four people indicted on charges related to attempted jail escape

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said two federal defendants were indicted on charges related to allegedly trying to escape from the Sangamon County Jail.

In a news release officials said the two defendants were indicted along with two other people for conspiracy to escape from prison and conspiracy to possess contraband in prison in December.

They stated 38-year-old Randy Bull, of Alton, and 36-year-old James Russwinkel, of Springfield, were both defendants in different federal drug cases, along with 40-year-old Joshua Beechler and 26-year-old Allison Poorman, of Springfield.

In August, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schnazle-Haskins ordered Bull to stay detained regarding his drug case. He is charged with distributing 50 grams or more of meth, according to officials.

In October, Russwinkel was ordered to remain detained on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of meth.

These four individuals are accused of conspiring to smuggle contraband to Bull and Russwinkel between November 16 and December 7. Officials said the materials were to be used to escape. “According to the indictment, Poorman, a friend of Russwinkel, and others, purchased items including a hack saw, saw blades, nylon tape, a pry bar and smoke bombs, and Beechler, an associate of Russwinkel and Poorman, traveled to the jail and delivered the items.” Bull and Russwinkel allegedly used a makeshift rope to pull the items to their cell through a hole they cut in a cell window.

If convicted, each person faces up to five years in prison. Officials stated Bull and Russwinkel were also charged with two counts each of possession of contraband in prison. Those charges carry a penalty of between 5-10 years. Additionally, Beechler and Poorman were charged with two counts of proving contraband in prison. They face between 5-10 years in prison.