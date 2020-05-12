Four people arrested on meth charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said four people were arrested on meth charges Monday.

In a release, they said Robert Gray, Michael Brown and Melissa Sanders were all arrested for possession of meth with an intent to deliver. Officers said all three were arrested in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue.

This comes after police said they made contact with them during a drug investigation. At the time, officers said all three had meth that was packaged for sale.

In a separate case,police arrested Tina Torralba of Warrens, WI. for possession of meth and obstructing identification. She was arrested Monday night near Charleston Avenue and South 21st Street. Officers said they stopped Torralba for a traffic violation and found meth during the stop.

Police also said Torralba was also arrested for obstructing identification after she tried to give officers a false name.

All suspects were taken to the Coles County Jail.