DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — In December, Danville Police conducted alcohol checks at local businesses and found that four of the 11 inspected establishments sold alcohol to underage patrons.

In partnership with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, the checks were done in response to recent complaints. Authorities in Danville said the following four businesses failed their checks:

Sunshine Liquors

O’Brien’s Corner Tavern

Main Package

My Brother’s Cut Rate Liquor

The above liquor establishments were issued a State of Illinois violation by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission and each involved employee was issued a Danville City violation.

“The Danville Police Department values the safety and quality of life of our underage citizens and will continue to hold businesses accountable for their part in that safety,” Deputy Chief Terry McCord said. “Working with our community to educate and enhance the quality of life is part of our mission and we will continue that partnership.”

Danville Police said the following seven establishments complied during the controlled alcohol checks:

The Friendly Tavern

South Street Saloon

Sarge’s Tap

The Big Four

Vermilion Liquors

Buffalo Wild Wings

Applebee’s

Back in October, Danville Police also conducted tobacco compliance checks on 38 local businesses, 11 of which failed the check and sold tobacco products to minors.