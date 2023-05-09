CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Honorary street signs are a way for cities to show recognition to people or organizations.

Champaign City Council members will hear pitches for four new ones Tuesday. If they all go through, no more could be added for the rest of the year.

In order to even put in an application to be voted on, the honoree must have had a cultural, historical, or humanitarian impact. A couple of this year’s nominees have had all three.

“We’re not here as kind people helping other people that happen to live here. This is our community. We’re all in it together,” said Dovid Tiechtal with Illini Chabad.

Four groups are waiting to know if their names will be displayed in the community they gave so much. Each year Champaign opens applications for honorary street sign designations. This year, the Illini Chabad and Promise Health Care Frances Nelson Clinic are on that list.

“When people reach out and say we recognize your impact, that’s very meaningful,” said Tiechtal.

Both nominees got their start by answering a need in their community and growing from there. The Illini Chabad was founded 20 years ago to fill in a gap in the Jewish community. Since then, Tiechtal says they shifted their focus from Jewish people to all people.

“And more than just hearing from people in our community, but hearing from people in the general community, that’s even more meaningful,” said Tiechtal.

Nelson became a historical community figure when she opened her home to African American orphans who had nowhere to go. Now, the Nelson Clinic took that message one step further by delivering healthcare services to people who can’t get them anywhere else.

“That’s a really important piece that we play in the community. Without us a lot of people wouldn’t have any access to health care,” said Jim Hamilton, behavioral health director at Frances Nelson Clinic.