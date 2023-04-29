CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Friday is Worker’s Memorial Day, a day to remember those who lost their lives on the job. In Champaign, many gathered to honor their loved ones and share stories.

Kevin Chapman, Harry Hicks, Wendell “Opa” Johnson and Kristian “KP” Philpotts were all remembered with their names now added to the memorial in Dodds Park.

“Very kind person. If you needed a shoulder to cry on or if you’re going through a lot of mishaps, he’ll be the first person that I would call, that any of us would call,” Kyreon Williams, one of KP’s friends, said. They were fraternity brothers together.

Philpotts was murdered in Urbana in 2022. He was a Lyft driver, driving three teenagers when he was shot and killed.

“We just gotta keep his legacy alive. He did so much in Central Illinois,” Williams added.

Philpotts dreamed of being a veterinarian. Now, he’s one of four new people being remembered at Dodds Park.

“We’re recognizing people in Champaign County who have died while working,” Matt Kelly, AFL-CIO Labor Council’s president, said. “It’s one day a year, but the families that those folks didn’t get to go home to have to deal with this every single day of their lives.”

Kelly wants to see companies held accountable to ensure no other families are torn apart.

“Making sure that they realize that people are working there. They’re not machines they’re not robots,” Kelly added. “Sometimes our jobs are really difficult, really scary and really dangerous. Not to take for granted that sometimes people don’t get to go home to their loved ones.”

Kenneth Chapman is Kevin Chapman’s dad.

“Kevin was full of life and energy. He was bright. And he loved animals!” Kenneth Chapman said.

Kevin Chapman loved them so much he made a career out of it as a wildlife biologist unit the day his life was taken too soon.

He was working on an eagle’s nest survey when he died in a plane crash in 2020. His dad wants to see change.

“The use of drones would make aerial surveys safer,” Kenneth Chapman feels.

He wants to make sure no other parent grieves like he is.

“We miss Kevin a lot. He was a special guy.”

And Williams wants to make sure no one else loses a friend with a personality like KP’s.

“He’s got a laugh that makes everybody laugh. Even if you’re down, it makes people so much happy,” Williams said.

Harry Hicks’ name was also added. The 48-year-old from Mahomet was working as an arborist planting trees around the country when he was killed in 2005. He was crushed while delivering materials to a local job site.

Wendell Johnson is also being remembered on the memorial. He Johnson suffered a medical issue while working for a lumber company in 2011. Before that, he was a part-time farmer who loved baseball and softball. He also spent nearly 40 years working in the concrete industry.

If you want to make a change, leaders suggest getting involved with a trade union in your area.