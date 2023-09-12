DECATUR Ill. (WCIA) — Four groups in Decatur are now working together to get rid of hunger.

In a summit on Tuesday, they presented their new plan and the possibilities that come with it. Starting next month, the Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn, Catholic Charities and Northeast Community Fund will team up for a food drive. This food drive will be online only, and only during the month of October.

Nicky Besser, Director of Good Samaritan Inn, said the goal is to get everyone involved.

“Everybody can participate. I intend to have my children go to their school and say ‘Hey, what can we do at my school?’ They’re in kindergarten and first grade and pre-K3. That classroom can collect some pennies and they can send it to the food drive,” Besser said. “A church can have a collection. A group might choose to do an event and donate the funds from that. The sky is the limit. Every event can be completely different, but we’re all raising money for the same thing.”

She said every penny counts when it comes to ending hunger for good. To help, people can visit the partnership’s website.