EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were hurt in Effingham on Wednesday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57, State Police officials said.

The crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on northbound I-57, just before the exit to U.S. Route 45. Officials said at least four vehicles were involved. Three of the drivers were hospitalized locally with injuries while the fourth needed to be evacuated by air to a regional hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Officials did not release any further information about the crash and the victims, including their conditions.

The crash caused a major backup on the highway as a result. Illinois Department of Transportation cameras at Keller Drive showed the backup extending south of the road further down the highway.