CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced from their apartments in Charleston after the building they live in caught fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened at 805 10th Street around 2:15 a.m. The building at that address is a two-story home with four apartments, each of which had someone living in them. Three of the four tenants were home at the time, but they and a dog were able to escape without injury.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire coming from the rear apartment. Despite an aggressive attack by firefighters, the fire was able to enter the attic and void spaces, prompting firefighters to call in reinforcements from Charleston, Mattoon and the Lincoln Fire Protection District. Personnel were on the scene until 8 a.m.

Photo courtesy of the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook page

The four units were damaged enough from the flames, smoke and water that their tenants had to be displaced. They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the rear apartment, but the cause remains unknown at this time. The fire is currently under investigation.