Four car crash sends three to hospital

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were sent to the hospital after one car hit three others Wednesday. It happened near Georgetown at Route 1 and County Road 900 North around 8:30 a.m.

Police said three cars were going southbound on Route 1. One of those cars rear-ended another. The car that was hit left the roadway. The first car then rear-ended a second, and then crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a car head on.

The driver and passenger of the first car were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The drivers of two other cars were also taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive.