Four candidates in the race for Mayor

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The election is less than a week away, and the people of Arcola have a tough decision to make. Mayor Larry Ferguson is stepping down from his role of Mayor after 17 years.

For the first time in Arcola’s history, there are four people in the race to take his place. In the past, people have often run unopposed.

WCIA talked with voters today about what they hope their new Mayor will do for the City. They told us that they want the candidate they choose to help rebuild businesses, especially in the Downtown area, fix the sidewalks, and add more, and brighter, streetlights. These are, of course, among other issues they hope to see solved during the new Mayor’s term.

They also said they are very happy to have such a variety of candidates to choose from. The names of those running are as follows: Jesus Garza, Rick York, Sharilyn Kibler, and Mark R. Smith. Ruth Yoder lives in Arcola. She said the candidates come from “all different walks of life,” and added that, she already has her mind made up, but if her choice doesn’t win, the others, are good too.

Candidates said they will continue to campaign for the rest of the week. Election day is Tuesday, April 6th.