CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several men are facing battery charges in Champaign County related to separate incidents at one particular location near the University of Illinois campus: the Campustown McDonald’s.

The restaurant, located at 616 East Green Street, was mentioned in four U of I Police reports in the last six weeks as being the location of battery resulting in an arrest. All of the incidents have no connection to each other, but a pattern has nonetheless emerged around the restaurant.

The first major incident happened on March 28. A man reported to police that he and another person were “play wrestling” outside the restaurant when that other person punched him in the face. The victim was hurt severely enough that he went to the hospital.

U of I Police later identified Dejuon Baltimore, 22, as the person who threw the punch. He was arrested several days later at The Red Lion.

A month later on April 25, police reported that a 23-year-old man was arrested at the McDonald’s following a dispute over a food order. Samuel Megbolugbe is accused of walking behind the counter and verbally threatening or striking several employees. The State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with both aggravated assault and aggravated battery; he was scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.

A food order dispute was also the reason why 49-year-old Antonio Gibson was arrested on Saturday. Police said Gibson punched another man as a result of the dispute and he too is facing an aggravated battery charge. Gibson was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 6.

The most recent arrest at the McDonald’s happened early Tuesday morning. Officials said Jose Brown, 32, inappropriately touched a student inside the restaurant as he was walking past her. He’s been charged with a battery misdemeanor.

Pat Wade, a spokesperson for U of I Police, said there is no specific reason to explain the pattern of battery at the McDonald’s. But he did explain that the restaurant is open 21 hours a day and a very busy location, with many people coming and going at varying levels of intoxication.

Wade added that restaurant staff have been good in the past with promptly alerting police when they have issues.