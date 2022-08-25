CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are:

Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign

Dylon Cann, 39 of East St. Louis

Anthony Gilmore, 25 of Champaign

Joseph Hart, 34 of Champaign

Campbell and Hart were charged with five counts of first-degree murder each while Cann and Gilmore were charged with only one count of the same offense. All four are in custody pending trial.

The charges allege that the four were responsible for the shooting death of 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet on Dec. 22, 2014. Officers responded to the area of Brookwood Drive and Winding Lane at 1:10 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and two victims. Overstreet died from his injuries while the second victim made a full recovery.

The Champaign Police Department thanked the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the community for their assistance in the investigation. Although arrests have been made, the investigation into Overstreet’s murder is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information about the murder is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.