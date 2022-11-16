SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has announced that four men were arrested on Tuesday after a ShotSpotter detected a single shot being fired.

Springfield Police officials said officers responded to the area of Ash and White Streets after receiving the ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, the officers saw several people walking away from the area and stopped to speak with them. One of them attempted to flee but was caught shortly after. Three others were arrested and were discovered to have been armed with handguns and in possession of a small amount of drugs – four grams of meth and 70 grams of marijuana.

The four arrested, and their charges, are listed below:

Marshawn Jefferson, 19, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Zytravious Ealem, 18, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon while masked, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a FOID card

Dontrell Young, 19, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card

Censear Hope, 20, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, meth delivery, resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a firearm without a FOID card

The Springfield Police Department added that anyone who has information about illegal activity or illegal firearms can contact them at 217-788-8311. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by calling Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.