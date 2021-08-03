Four arrested after house hit by gunfire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Rantoul say four people are in custody after shots were fired at a house late Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Justin Bouse says officers were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday after shots were heard near Autumn Fields Lane and Pheasant Ridge Drive.

Police got to the scene and found a house that was struck by gunfire, the deputy chief says. He adds no one was hurt.

Officers say a car that was involved was seen going south on U.S. Route 45, entering the north side of Urbana. Bouse says four people ran from that vehicle on the on-ramp of I-74.

Police say they arrested those four people on the golf course at the Urbana Country Club.

Rantoul Police say they’re still actively investigating.