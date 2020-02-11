Four arrested after apartment search

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested two men and two teenagers for gun and drug offenses.
In a release, Officer John Fermon said members of the department’s SWAT team and Vice Unit searched an apartment near North Hershey Road and Arrowhead Drive. That is where the men–Jerial Myrick, Javares Hudson, Michael Baker and Derrick Bailey–were arrested and officers found the following:
- 146 grams of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine
- 14 grams of meth
- 4 grams of heroin
- 2,380 grams of cannabis
- Other evidence of drug sale activity
- Undisclosed amount of money
- 4 handguns (one was reported as stolen)