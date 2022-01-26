Fortune 500 company pledges match donation to tornado relief

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company, announced on Wednesday that it will be matching one dollar for every two dollars that is donated to the company’s tornado relief fundraisers.

The company said that it will match up to $150,000, and as of Jan. 24, almost $430,000 has been donated.

“Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by the devastating tornadoes and severe storms that ripped through the Midwest and in the South, said Thivent CEO Terry Rasmussen. “Our members always band together in tough times and we’re honored to come alongside them to help support disaster victims.”

Convoy of Hope, Lutheran Disaster Response and Samaritan’s Purse are the three charitable organizations selected to receive Thrivent’s donation. This matching opportunity will run through Feb. 15.

Anyone who wants to learn more about how to help can find such information of Thrivent’s website.