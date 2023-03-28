MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Tuesday following his conviction for murder.

Phillip Gehrken, 54, was found guilty last month on a charge of first-degree murder. A jury determined that the night of July 11, 2021, 51-year-old Kevin Cooper confronted Gehrken at a home in rural Argenta as part of a feud between the two over money. During that confrontation, Gehrken shot Cooper multiple times, killing him.

Court records also indicate that Gehrken has a 1999 felony conviction for forgery on his record in Macon County. This conviction forbade him from having a gun.

At sentencing, the judge granted Gehrken credit for the 20 months he spent in custody following his arrest. However, he must serve 100% of the remaining time, which would schedule his release at the age of 102. If he lives to that age, he will be required to spend three more years on parole.