MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021.

Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin Cooper multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town.

Police said the murder was the result of a fight over money. Cooper confronted Gehrken during that argument, and that’s when police said Gehrken fired the deadly shots. Cooper died at the scene.

The jury said it determined that the prosecution had proven that Gehrken personally fired a gun that caused “proximately death” to another person.

Gehrken is set to be sentenced on March 28.