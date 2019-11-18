Forsberg expected in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former boy scout leader is expected in court Monday.

79-year-old Milton Forsberg from Champaign was arrested for trafficking and possession of child pornography. The Boys Scouts of America says someone claimed he abused them in Champaign 50 years ago.

The Department of Justice says when police searched his home, they found several sexually explicit photos at the foot of his bed, including some with young boys. They say Forsberg tried to hide the photos while officers searched. Police also found more than 100 images of boys on his computer. He faces more than 20 years in prison if he is convicted.