Friday was a sunny, but cooler day, but this weekend will be when we see our next system arrive, giving us the definition of wintry mix Sunday through Tuesday morning. This forecast will change, so please keep up to date here and on social media for all the latest.

Friday night will be clear and cold with a low of 15 and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will be down into the single digits once again.