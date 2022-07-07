FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office said a Roberts man pled guilty to attempted kidnapping.

This comes after Paul Theesfield–who was the water superintendent for both Roberts and Elliot– was accused of hitting a woman with his car in December 2020. Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Theesfield was also accused of hitting her with the car to incapacitate her and sexually assault her.

Court officials said the Ford County Sheriff’s Office confiscated handcuffs, wire rope chokers, duct tape, an electric cattle prod and other items from the Roberts Water House.

Theesfield faces a maximum of 21 years in prison.