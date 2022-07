RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The former executive director of a Rantoul nursing home will have to pay thousands of dollars back after admitting she stole.

Kimberly Cross was sentenced to 3.5 years of probation and 100 hours of community service for financial exploitation of an elderly person. Police said she deposited checks written to the Villas of Holly Brook into an account other than the business account.

She will have to pay back more than $16,000 as part of her sentencing.