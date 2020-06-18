Former Villas of Holly Brook executive director arrested

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said the former executive director of the Villas of Holly Brook was arrested Thursday after they said she stole money from the facility.

Officers said they were called to the facility in February for a report of a possible theft from a resident. They learned a check written to the Villas as a room deposit had been cashed by an employee instead of deposited into a business account.

As police investigated, more checks written to the Villas had been either altered, cashed or deposited into an account other than the business account.

After an internal audit and investigation done by the Villas, they found over $20,000 had gone missing between October 2019 and January 2020.

Following these investigations, the former Villas of Holly Brook Executive Director Kimberly Cross was arrested Thursday. Cross was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.