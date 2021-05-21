Former veterinary clinic worker given probation for stealing over $331,000 from employer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur woman was given four years of probation for stealing over $331,000 from her former employer.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Angela Schmitt was arrested in February 2020 after her former employer reported in December 2019 that over $331,000 was stolen from the Decatur Animal Clinic over the course of 13 years.

Schmitt worked as an office manager for the clinic since 2002.

She was sentenced to four years of probation on a single theft of a sum over $100,000. Rueter said there were a couple factors that went into the sentence.

He stated while they did discuss prison, Schmitt would not be able to pay restitution to the former employer if she were behind bars. She had to pay over $116,000 this week. That is part of the over $331,000 she will need to pay during her probation period, according to the state’s attorney.

Additionally, another factor that went into consideration was Schmitt’s lack of criminal record.