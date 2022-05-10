CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An Illinois lawmaker is being remembered for his hard-working spirit, lasting impact on the community, and his positive attitude. Former U.S. Congressman Tim Johnson died Monday.

Former Champaign County Recorder Mark Shelden served as Johnson’s chief of staff during his last two years in office. He said he feels blessed to have seen Johnson in action as a legislator and politician, but more importantly, as a great friend and even better dad.

“He’s the easiest guy in the world to run a campaign for because literally nobody in America worked harder on a campaign than Tim Johnson,” Shelden said.

Johnson never lost an election. He started his career on the Urbana City Council in 1971. Shelden said Johnson knocked on every door in his ward several times, and knowing the people he served was a priority. He went on to the Illinois House of Representatives, and eventually, to represent the 15th district in Congress.

Shelden said it was an honor to work closely with him, and some of his fondest memories are just from having lunch together over the years.

“We would come back and over the course of an hour and a half to two hours, he would have 20 or 30 constituents that would call him with issues. Time and again, I would find walking out there, people would say how Tim had helped them.”

Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen said in a social media post she’ll remember how Johnson always called to check in on the district and asked how he could make a difference.

Shelden said politics was never a game to Johnson; it was about doing good things for his constituents. And he loved his family more than anything else.