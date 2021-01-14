Former Uni High School teacher sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Uni High School physical education teacher and coach has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession and sharing of child pornography.

Officials said 57-year-old Douglas Mynatt was sentenced Thursday by Judge James Shadid. This comes after Mynatt was accused of using an online application to upload and share child pornography.

According to an affidavit, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip on March 20, 2020 about the situation. “Application A self-reported to [the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] that one of its online social media users possessed content believed to be images and movies of child pornography.” They also reported several IP addresses for logins by Mynatt, including from his Savoy home and at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. He was then arrested in April.