Former UI student to compete in Jeopardy

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A former student is competing in Jeopardy!

Lindsay Goldstein, a children’s librarian, will be participating in an episode airing Friday, January 17. Goldstein, a lifelong Jeopardy! fan, says Alex Trebek has long been a hero of hers. In 2019, Trebek announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Goldstein says that announcement spoke to her on a deeply personal level.

“I, myself, am a survivor of a different kind of cancer,” she says. “It meant a lot to me to see somebody I admire so much showing so much grace in the face of everything that he was going through. He’s continued to host. He’s so devoted to the show and to the fans. He was in great spirits when I was on set.”

Trebek says when he finally hosts his last episode after a decades-long run, he wants just 30 seconds at the end to say goodbye. He has not set a final air-date yet.

Goldstein says trivia nights at the now-closed Firehaus in Champaign played a role in preparing for Jeopardy.

“It was the first time I really did organized trivia outside of a school competition or just shouting at my TV during an afternoon of Jeopardy!,” Goldstein says. “We went to Firehaus every Monday night. My team from my dorm had all sorts of different knowledge. It was really cool because it showed me other people were as big of trivia nerds as I was and there was a real outlet for it.”

Goldstein can’t say how she did on the tournament, but she’s excited for friends and family to see it.