Breaking News
Former UI professor served federal lawsuit via email
Sign Up Now
Text WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations for Gift of Life Blood Drive on December 27th

Former UI professor served federal lawsuit via email

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal lawsuit has been served via email to a former U of I professor accused of abusing students.

Gary Xu is accused of using his position as a department head to take advantage of a number of students. Lawyers for three women claiming to be victims say they have not been able to find Xu for months. They were allowed to serve him over email.

His lawyer asked for more time to respond to the complaint–saying Xu has been in China and won’t be back in the United States until the end of the month. A judge will decide what happens next.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.