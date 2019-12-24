Former UI professor served federal lawsuit via email

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal lawsuit has been served via email to a former U of I professor accused of abusing students.

Gary Xu is accused of using his position as a department head to take advantage of a number of students. Lawyers for three women claiming to be victims say they have not been able to find Xu for months. They were allowed to serve him over email.

His lawyer asked for more time to respond to the complaint–saying Xu has been in China and won’t be back in the United States until the end of the month. A judge will decide what happens next.