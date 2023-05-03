WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WCIA) — A former University of Illinois student was arrested in Florida on Tuesday after U of I Police officials said he threatened violence at the university on the social media platform Reddit.

Officials said Jonathan Zheng, 22, was arrested at his home in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel. When questioned by members of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, officials said Zheng admitted to writing a post on Reddit that caused concern Monday night.

A Reddit user alerted U of I Police to a post on the UIUC Subreddit that threatened, among other things, that the anonymous poster would “shoot up the school.” U of I Police gathered digital evidence associated the post, which has since been removed from Reddit, and determined it originated from Pasco County, Fla. The department coordinated with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to eventually determine Zheng as the post’s supposed author.

Zheng, officials added, was previously dismissed from the University of Illinois, but further information about his student record cannot be made available.

“There were a lot of moving parts to this investigation in a very quick timeframe. For one thing, we had an observant community member who immediately reported alarming social media content,” said U of I Police Chief Alice Cary. “Police investigators acted quickly to identify the person responsible, and law enforcement cooperation extended beyond state lines. Everyone involved recognized the seriousness of this threat and acted immediately to keep our campus community safe.”

Following his arrest, Zheng was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a preliminary charge of writing threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and U of I Police are working with federal authorities to explore additional charges against Zheng.