Former U of I student and TV reporter passes away

Photo Courtesy: University of Illinois College of Media

FORT MYERS, FL. (WCIA) — A former U of I student and TV reporter has died after a motorcycle accident.

26-year-old Jennifer Lenzini was riding on the back of a motorcycle when the driver lost control, hit a tree, and then crashed Saturday afternoon.

She worked as a reporter at a station in south FloridaPolice are still investigating.

While at the U of I, Lenzini was active with the Daily Illini, UI-7 News, and her sorority — Chi Omega.

The College of Media released a statement saying:

University of Illinois Journalism faculty members recall Lenzini as “bubbly, with so much potential,” and a student who “quickly found her talent.” 

You can read the whole statement here.

