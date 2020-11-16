Former U of I student and TV reporter passes away

Photo Courtesy: University of Illinois College of Media

FORT MYERS, FL. (WCIA) — A former U of I student and TV reporter has died after a motorcycle accident.

26-year-old Jennifer Lenzini was riding on the back of a motorcycle when the driver lost control, hit a tree, and then crashed Saturday afternoon.

She worked as a reporter at a station in south Florida . Police are still investigating .

While at the U of I, Lenzini was active with the Daily I llini, UI-7 News, and her sorority — Chi Omega.

The College of Media released a statement saying:

University of Illinois Journalism faculty members recall Lenzini as “bubbly, with so much potential,” and a student who “quickly found her talent.”

