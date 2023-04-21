DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former police chief from Tilton has been charged with several counts related to the theft of guns and official misconduct, prosecutors have confirmed.

We reported earlier this week that David Cornett was under investigation by Illinois State Police, but State Police said they could not comment further in order to protect the investigation’s integrity. On Friday, the Vermilion County Circuit Clerks Office confirmed that Cornett is facing charges and revealed why.

Court documents show that Cornett is accused of knowingly taking three guns from the department evidence locker for his own gain: a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, a Colt 45 semi-automatic pistol and a .22 caliber pistol. The guns were seized by the police department over the span of 23 years, prosecutors said, between Jan. 1, 1998, and Jan. 31, 2021.

Cornett is facing six total felony charges: three of theft and three of official misconduct related to the theft of each gun. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for theft under $500.

Court documents show that the charges were filed against Cornett on March 30, and that he was formally indicted on April 20. He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on May 1.

Jacqueline Lacy, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney, said her office is not involved in this case due to a conflict. The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s office is representing the state in this case.