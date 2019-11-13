Former teacher’s assistant accused of having sex with student

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former teacher’s assistant for Circle Academy in Urbana is charged with sexually assaulting a student. Authorities said 23-year-old Allyssa Gustafson had sex several times with a 14 year old between March 1 and August 30.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney said it happened at the student’s home in Champaign and said the two communicated through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat. The boy’s mother told authorities she saw the woman once at the house, but thought she was a high school senior.

Gustafson no longer works at Circle Academy. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.