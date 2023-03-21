Taylorville, Ill. (WCIA) – Taylorville Police arrested the former CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.

Patty Hornbuckle was the CEO from 2012 to 2021. Police say she resigned abruptly after employees started questioning her conduct.

This prompted the employees to reach out to the Taylorville Police Department.

After several months of investigating, police concluded they had enough probable cause to execute an arrest warrant and a search warrant. The police department arrested Patty A. Hornbuckle, 63, and conducted a search warrant at her residence on March 20.

Authorities say Hornbuckle was charged with Embezzlement/Theft (Exceeding $100,000 to 500,000 dollars) and Deceptive Practices.